Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Black Lives Matter messages appear in Athens, Ont., after ‘racist’ vandalism at Charleston Lake

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 3:21 pm
Despite being reported for vandalism, OPP said the Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk in Athens, Ont., were "peaceful.".
Despite being reported for vandalism, OPP said the Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk in Athens, Ont., were "peaceful.". Facebook

OPP have concluded that several chalk messages written overnight in Athens, Ont., in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were “peaceful” but are continuing an investigation into “racially motivated” vandalism at Charleston Lake Provincial Park.

The Black Lives Matter messages, marked in chalk across sidewalks and businesses, appeared overnight on Main Street.

Some mentioned George Floyd‘s death — a Black man killed last month in police custody in the United States — while others simply said “BLM.”

The messages appeared just hours after another message was discovered in Charleston Lake Provincial Park, which OPP have said was racist.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP would not elaborate on what the reported act of vandalism said, noting it was part of an investigation.

Police would also not say whether the two incidents were linked, adding that they couldn’t speculate on the motivation behind the chalk messages in Athens.

An OPP spokesperson said the chalk messages were reported to OPP as vandalism early Monday morning, but the investigation ended before noon.

“OPP respects the right of everyone to freedom of expression. As this was chalk, there was no malicious damage done,” an OPP spokesperson said.

Montreal petition to take down John A. Macdonald statue gains traction
Montreal petition to take down John A. Macdonald statue gains traction

The chalk was quickly washed off the sidewalks by the township, and no charges will be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

As for the racist message found in Charleston Lake Provincial Park, OPP said the attending officer helped remove it and police are still investigating the incident.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceBlack Lives Matterblack lives matter canadaCharleston LakeAthens racismBlack Lives MAtter athensCharleston Lake Provincial Parkgraffiti athensOPP racismracist graffiti Charleston Lakevandalism Athens
Flyers
More weekly flyers