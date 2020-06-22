Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 22

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

161 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Ontario

The Ontario government reported 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 33,637.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 15th day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported. Monday’s report now marks the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,609, as three more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 28,933 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

Monday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from Peel Region with 44 new cases, followed by Toronto with 36 and Windsor-Essex with 32 new cases. All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases. READ MORE: 161 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Ontario, total cases at 33,637 Status of cases in Toronto There are 13,893 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, marking an increase of 37 since Sunday. A total of 11,879 people have recovered from the virus. There are 248 people hospitalized with 62 in intensive care. Officials said Toronto has seen 1,044 COVID-19-related deaths. Toronto, Peel set to move into Stage 2 Toronto and Peel Region will be moving to the next stage of reopening on Wednesday amid the pandemic. Windsor-Essex will be the only region to remain in Stage 1. For other regions that have entered Stage 2 of reopening, restrictions were eased for restaurant patios, barbershops, nail salons, malls, swimming pools and more. READ MORE: Toronto, Peel Region move into Stage 2 of province’s reopening plan Wednesday 1:29 Coronavirus: Toronto to enter Stage 2 of Phase 2 reopening on June 24, includes reopening of restaurant patios Coronavirus: Toronto to enter Stage 2 of Phase 2 reopening on June 24, includes reopening of restaurant patios Mississauga announces plans for virtual Canada Day celebration The City of Mississauga has announced plans for a virtual Canada Day celebration, hosted by Global News’ Farah Nasser and ET Canada’s Sangita Patel. The event, called Good Morning Mississauga, will begin at 10 a.m. on July 1 and feature interviews and musical performances. The event will also have a virtual meet and greet contest with artist Johnny Orlando and even a virtual fireworks display. Last week, the City of Toronto also announced plans for a virtual Canada Day celebration which will be livestreamed on YouTube. We're hosting our first-ever virtual Canada Day celebration. Performances, virtual fireworks and more! More info: https://t.co/EJ85yooVq9 pic.twitter.com/Dzjsl5IIDP — City of Mississauga (@citymississauga) June 22, 2020 Ontario, federal governments team up for farm inspections The Ontario government said it will work with Ottawa to conduct joint inspections of farms and the living conditions of migrant workers. The province’s labour minister said the two levels of government will begin inspections this week. Advocates said the cramped quarters migrant workers share on farms have contributed to the spread of the novel coronavirus. READ MORE: Ontario, federal governments to team for more farm inspections 0:49 Coronavirus: Ontario and federal government to invest $50 million in Enhanced Agri-food Workplace Protection Program Coronavirus: Ontario and federal government to invest $50 million in Enhanced Agri-food Workplace Protection Program — With files from The Canadian Press View link »