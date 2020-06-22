Horizon patients now allowed 1 visitor daily, masks required

Send this page to someone via email

Horizon Health facilities have new visitor guidelines in place, effective Monday, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Patients can welcome one visitor at a time daily, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., for one hour only.

Visitors must be over the age of 12 and are required to wear a face mask during their visit.

Every visitor will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry, according to a press release.

Visitors are also required to maintain physical distancing and limit interaction with staff and other patients, and frequent handwashing is required.

However, there are several exceptions to the new guidelines.

Patients in Horizon’s critical care, intensive care and neonatal intensive care are limited to one visitor from close family only, and the length of the visit will be determined by unit staff.

Palliative care patients are allowed to welcome two visitors at a time. Visiting hours will be adjusted for these patients as well, according to the release.

Those receiving end-of-life care are allowed one additional visitor for pastoral or spiritual care to provide comfort to the patient and loved ones.

Patients in emergency care who require assistance are only allowed one support person and no visitors.

Also, pediatric patients are allowed one support person that can be a parent or caregiver only.

Horizon is advising patients that the number of visitors or the length of a visit can be restricted by staff at any time.

The health network also asks families and friends of patients to refrain from visiting if the patient is expected to be discharged within a week.