Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby city councillor Nick Volkow has died after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

His family says Volkow passed away Saturday morning surrounded by family and friends in his Burnaby home. He was 67.

Volkow has served on council since he was first elected in 1996. According to his bio on the City of Burnaby website, he served on the parks commission between 1988 and 1993.

Story continues below advertisement