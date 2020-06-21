Menu

Car flips over into Winnipeg cemetery pond

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 2:53 pm
Facebook: Kevin Klein

Employees at a Winnipeg funeral home found a car flipped on its roof and submerged in a pond on Father’s Day.

Photos from the scene show a black vehicle on its roof at the Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Manager Jeff Smulan said staff noticed the vehicle around 9 a.m.

“From what we know there was a car upside down in one of the ponds by the highway but rescue was able to get the lady out and have taken her to hospital and what we have heard is she’s in stable condition,” he said.

Police on scene after a car was found flipped on its roof at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Police on scene after a car was found flipped on its roof at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery. Supplied

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attended the scene and said the water rescue team was able to save the driver and take them to hospital but a dog was found dead in the vehicle.

City of Winnipeg Councillor Kevin Klein shared a photo of the scene on his Facebook page, using the moment to remind people to drive carefully on Highway 1.

The funeral home is on the outskirts of west Winnipeg near Headingley.

Police vehicles were on scene as well.

CityFuneral Homewinnipeg car crashcar in pondCar FlipCar flippedChapel LawnHeadingley funeral home
