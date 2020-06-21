Menu

Crime

Victim in stabbing outside downtown McDonald’s dies: Winnipeg police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 12:31 pm
Blood on the sidewalk near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.
Blood on the sidewalk near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police say the victim involved in a stabbing from Friday morning has died.

Police say the stabbing happened around 4:35 a.m. in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Global News video from the scene Friday showed blood on the sidewalk outside the McDonald’s at the intersection.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police released a statement Sunday saying the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

READ MORE: Major crimes unit investigating Winnipeg stabbing

Police say the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Robert James Forbister.

He is the city’s 19th homicide of 2020.

Investigators are asking for businesses or people who live in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street to check for any available CCTV images from the early morning hours of June 19, specifically from the period of 4-4:30 a.m.

As well, anyone that was in the area during this time and may have any information that could assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

