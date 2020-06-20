Menu

Crime

Major crimes unit investigating Winnipeg stabbing

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 1:40 pm
Blood on the sidewalk near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.
Blood on the sidewalk near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street. Abigail Turner/Global News

The Winnipeg Police Service‘s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was rushed to hospital with apparent stab wounds.

Winnipeg police say it happened on Friday at around 4:35 a.m. in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Police say the victim is still receiving hospital care.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

