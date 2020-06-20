Major crimes unit investigating Winnipeg stabbing

The Winnipeg Police Service‘s Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was rushed to hospital with apparent stab wounds.
Winnipeg police say it happened on Friday at around 4:35 a.m. in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.
Police say the victim is still receiving hospital care.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments