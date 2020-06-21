Winnipeg Police Service HQ to reopen Monday

Send this page to someone via email

After being closed to the public since the coronavirus pandemic hit, some of the hustle and bustle at Winnipeg Police Service headquarters will return starting on Monday.

The WPS is reopening it’s Smith Street service centre as Phase 3 of the province’s Restoring Safe Services plan takes effect.

Citizens will once again be able to head down for in-person criminal record checks, non-criminal fingerprinting, or to file a police report.

As with any business set to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, new regulations will be in place.

“We’re going to do everything we can to adhere to physical distancing guidelines,” Const. Rob Carver tells 680 CJOB. “That includes limiting the number of people inside the building.”

Carver adds with protocols in place, visits might take a little longer than expected.

“Please plan your visit taking that into consideration. I think that goes for any time someone shows up at our headquarters, but particularly now.”

Those wanting to speed up the in-person part of the process are encouraged to start filing a police report or applying for a criminal record check online at the Winnipeg Police Service website.

