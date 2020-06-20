Former executive director of Downtown Penticton Association charged with fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association is facing charges of fraud and falsifying documents following a lengthy investigation, say police.

Penticton RCMP announced the news Friday, stating the charges against Kerrilynn Milton were approved last week.

Milton left the Downtown Penticton Association in 2016 and joined the Downtown Victoria Business Association in the same role as executive director.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman jailed for Nanaimo hospice fraud

In Victoria, Milton was in that position for just over a year when she abruptly left.

Penticton RCMP said that in November 2016, the Downtown Penticton Association’s newly appointed executive director reported possible fraud to police.

“The Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section entered into a thorough investigation,” said police, adding the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charges against Milton on June 11.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say following the multi-year investigation, Milton was arrested and was charged with fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents.

READ MORE: Okanagan PACs warned to scrutinize books after 2nd alleged embezzlement

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Milton, who was released from custody on a number of conditions, will make her first court appearance on July 15 in Penticton.