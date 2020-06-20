Menu

Crime

Former executive director of Downtown Penticton Association charged with fraud

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 5:38 pm
Penticton RCMP say following a thorough investigation that began in 2016, charges of fraud and falsifying documents were approved against Kerrilynn Milton.
The former executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association is facing charges of fraud and falsifying documents following a lengthy investigation, say police.

Penticton RCMP announced the news Friday, stating the charges against Kerrilynn Milton were approved last week.

Milton left the Downtown Penticton Association in 2016 and joined the Downtown Victoria Business Association in the same role as executive director.

In Victoria, Milton was in that position for just over a year when she abruptly left.

Penticton RCMP said that in November 2016, the Downtown Penticton Association’s newly appointed executive director reported possible fraud to police.

“The Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section entered into a thorough investigation,” said police, adding the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charges against Milton on June 11.

Police say following the multi-year investigation, Milton was arrested and was charged with fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Milton, who was released from custody on a number of conditions, will make her first court appearance on July 15 in Penticton.

