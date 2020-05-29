Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cop facing fraud charges for allegedly operating business while on disability: IIU

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 12:33 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with fraud after an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog.

Const. Elmer Hanson will be appearing in court July 22, after his insurance company notified the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) that he was allegedly operating a private business while on long-term disability.

IIU looking for witnesses to Winnipeg police shooting

Manulife Financial told investigators that Hanson hadn’t notified them of his business, as required.

Hanson faces one charge of fraud over $5,000.

