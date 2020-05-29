Winnipeg cop facing fraud charges for allegedly operating business while on disability: IIU

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with fraud after an investigation by Manitoba’s police watchdog.

Const. Elmer Hanson will be appearing in court July 22, after his insurance company notified the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) that he was allegedly operating a private business while on long-term disability.

READ MORE: IIU looking for witnesses to Winnipeg police shooting

Manulife Financial told investigators that Hanson hadn’t notified them of his business, as required.

Hanson faces one charge of fraud over $5,000.

1:35 Manitoba Public Insurance is stepping up efforts to catch fraudsters Manitoba Public Insurance is stepping up efforts to catch fraudsters

Story continues below advertisement