Crime

2 employees face more than 60 charges of financial fraud at Haliburton-area business: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 11:07 am
Updated April 17, 2020 11:08 am
Two Minden Hills Township employees face multiple counts of fraud involving the business they worked with.
Two Minden Hills Township employees face multiple counts of fraud involving the business they worked with. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

A four-month investigation into suspected fraud at a Haliburton-area business has led to the arrest of two employees who are facing more than 60 charges combined.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say on Dec. 14, 2019, a local business general manager contacted police about suspected “inconsistencies” with financial documents and invoices.

READ MORE: Canadians targeted by scams taking advantage of COVID-19 fears

OPP launched an investigation and on Thursday said two employees at the business have been arrested and charged.

Stephanie Blackett, 39, of Minden Hills Township, was charged with 10 counts each of fraud under $5,000 and using, dealing with or acting on a forged document.

Jessica West, 32, of Minden Hills Township, was charged with 21 counts each of fraud under $5,000 and making a forged document.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Minden on July 8, OPP said.

Police did not identify the business.

