2 employees face more than 60 charges of financial fraud at Haliburton-area business: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A four-month investigation into suspected fraud at a Haliburton-area business has led to the arrest of two employees who are facing more than 60 charges combined.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say on Dec. 14, 2019, a local business general manager contacted police about suspected “inconsistencies” with financial documents and invoices.

OPP launched an investigation and on Thursday said two employees at the business have been arrested and charged.

Stephanie Blackett, 39, of Minden Hills Township, was charged with 10 counts each of fraud under $5,000 and using, dealing with or acting on a forged document.

Jessica West, 32, of Minden Hills Township, was charged with 21 counts each of fraud under $5,000 and making a forged document.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Minden on July 8, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not identify the business.