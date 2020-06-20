Moncton Market reopening with crowd limits, face masks recommended

Send this page to someone via email

The Moncton Market is back after COVID-19 closed its doors.

The popular Saturday shopping spot reopened on June 6 – with the proper precautions in place.

“A lot of planning [was done] to get here,” says manager Courtney Donnelly, “but it’s exciting to be reopened and I think it’s going well so far!”

The market is in the first phase of a three-phase reopening plan. This means only a few venders are open, selling pre-packaged grocery items.

Vendors like Nature’s Root Farm.

“The market routine is definitely different,” says the stall’s owner Kent Coates.

“One of the things I’ve noticed is more demand for local food.”

Customers who head to the market are directed through one way aisles, and vendors are asked to wear masks or utilize shields on their stalls.

Donnelly isn’t sure when the market will move to phase two, but says a planned 25th-anniversary celebration for the location will have to be pushed until next year.