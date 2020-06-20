Swimmer missing in the Jacques-Cartier River, search and rescue mission resumes

Send this page to someone via email

Search and rescue teams continued efforts Saturday to find a distressed swimmer who disappeared in the Jacques-Cartier River.

The search and rescue mission resumed at 6 a.m. after the swimmer went missing Friday night in the Jacques-Cartier National Park located about fifty kilometres north of Quebec.

“This is a major deployment this morning to continue the search. We are talking about rescuers, divers, a land group and the helicopter too,” said Valérie Beauchamp, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in an interview Saturday morning.

At around 6 p.m. Friday, the SQ police were called to Chemin du Parc-National in Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury regarding a person in distress in the Jacques-Cartier River.

According to the SQ, two swimmers were in the river, without a boat and without a life jacket.

“These people were moving along the current of the river and at one point, one of the people disappeared. The searches began yesterday and continue this morning,” said Beauchamp.

It was the other swimmer, who was able to return to shore, who contacted the emergency services.

His swimming partner, in his 20s, has not been seen since.