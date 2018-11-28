Family of Montreal teen who drowned plans to sue school board, city
The family of a Montreal teen who drowned during a high school gym class say they intend to sue the school board and the city alleging negligence.
READ MORE: Quebec teen drowned during school swim and nobody noticed for 38 minutes
Blessing Moukoko’s parents and uncle made the announcement at their lawyer’s office Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: Teen found unconscious in Montreal swimming pool dies
His mother, Evelyne Mavoungou-Tsonga, says she hopes the legal action will shed light on the event and help spare others the nightmare of losing a child.
WATCH BELOW: A Quebec coroner releases his report into the teen’s drowning death
A coroner’s report found the 14-year-old, who did not know how to swim, spent 38 minutes at the bottom of the pool with nobody noticing during a busy high school gym class Feb. 15.
Coroner Louis Normandin recommended that gym teachers be required to have a minimum of training if they are to give swimming lessons and that a lifeguard provide full-time surveillance during all courses.
READ MORE: Here’s how to keep your kids safe around the pool this summer
The family announced they also intend to start a foundation in Blessing’s name.
WATCH BELOW: A teen has died after he was found unconscious in an Ahuntsic-Cartierville pool
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.