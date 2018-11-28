Family of Montreal teen who drowned plans to sue school board, city

The family of a Montreal teen who drowned during a high school gym class say they intend to sue the school board and the city alleging negligence.

Blessing Moukoko’s parents and uncle made the announcement at their lawyer’s office Wednesday morning.

His mother, Evelyne Mavoungou-Tsonga, says she hopes the legal action will shed light on the event and help spare others the nightmare of losing a child.

A coroner’s report found the 14-year-old, who did not know how to swim, spent 38 minutes at the bottom of the pool with nobody noticing during a busy high school gym class Feb. 15.

Coroner Louis Normandin recommended that gym teachers be required to have a minimum of training if they are to give swimming lessons and that a lifeguard provide full-time surveillance during all courses.

The family announced they also intend to start a foundation in Blessing’s name.

