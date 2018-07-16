Teen found unconscious in Montreal swimming pool dies

A 15-year-old boy, who was found unconscious in a public swimming pool in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough late Saturday night, has died.

The teen’s father, Issa Ndimurwanko, confirmed reports of his son’s passing with Global News on Monday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson said the incident has been ruled accidental.

It was a passerby, who saw the teen in the pool at the Complexe aquatique Marclein-Wilson, who first alerted authorities at around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews pulled the unconscious teen from the water and attempted to revive him.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later passed away.

Comtois told Global News the teen was seen jumping over the fence and into the pool.