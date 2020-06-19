2006 loss still stings for former Edmonton Oilers coach Craig MacTavish

Send this page to someone via email

June 19, 2006 — it’s a date Edmonton Oilers fans remember well, although the memories still hurt.

The Oilers lost Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Final that night in Carolina, in a 3-1 to defeat to the Hurricanes. The last goal was an empty netter.

The Edmonton Oilers look on after being defeated by the Carolina Hurricane in game seven of the 2006 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 19, 2006 at the RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Coach Craig MacTavish did a masterful job behind the bench that playoff year, and still remembers Game Seven like it was yesterday.

“The irony is that it’s more painful in time, than it was physically after the game,” MacTavish said from Lusanne, Switzerland, where he is now coaching.

“We played so well in Game Six, it just seemed Game Seven was going to be an extension of Game Six,” MacTavish added.

