Okanagan Taxi Association puts brakes on its ride-sharing program

After years of waiting, ride sharing is finally coming to the Okanagan.
That has local taxi companies scrambling to adapt to a changing business landscape.
On Friday, the Okanagan Taxi Association was set to announce a new venture into the ride sharing business, but it seems they’ve put the brakes on it for now.
The Okanagan Taxi Association announced Thursday that it was holding a press conference for Friday, presumably about ride sharing. But 24 hours later, that press conference was cancelled.
“What happened is there was a story that was not supposed to come out until today Friday,” said Roy Paulson of the Okanagan Taxi Association.
Paulson told Global News said the early release caused a problematic ripple, and that they had no comment at this time.
Asked if the Okanagan Taxi Association won’t be going ahead with a ride-sharing program, Paulson said “at this point we have no comment on anything until we sort out what happened with the ripple effect.”
