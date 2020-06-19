Okanagan Taxi Association puts brakes on its ride-sharing program

Send this page to someone via email

After years of waiting, ride sharing is finally coming to the Okanagan.

That has local taxi companies scrambling to adapt to a changing business landscape.

On Friday, the Okanagan Taxi Association was set to announce a new venture into the ride sharing business, but it seems they’ve put the brakes on it for now.

The Okanagan Taxi Association announced Thursday that it was holding a press conference for Friday, presumably about ride sharing. But 24 hours later, that press conference was cancelled.

“What happened is there was a story that was not supposed to come out until today Friday,” said Roy Paulson of the Okanagan Taxi Association.

Paulson told Global News said the early release caused a problematic ripple, and that they had no comment at this time.

Asked if the Okanagan Taxi Association won’t be going ahead with a ride-sharing program, Paulson said “at this point we have no comment on anything until we sort out what happened with the ripple effect.”