Traffic

Driver airlifted to hospital in serious condition after vehicle roll-over in Brampton

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 7:21 pm
Brampton Crash
A vehicle rolled over after striking a pole in Brampton. Pascal Marchand / Global News

A man in his 60s has been airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over in Brampton Friday afternoon, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Vodden Street East and Howden Boulevard just after 5 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said crews found a driver trapped inside the vehicle after it hit a pole.

Ornge air ambulance crews flew the man to hospital.

Part of Howden Boulevard was closed near Dixie Road due to the collision.

