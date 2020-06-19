Driver airlifted to hospital in serious condition after vehicle roll-over in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 60s has been airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over in Brampton Friday afternoon, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Vodden Street East and Howden Boulevard just after 5 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said crews found a driver trapped inside the vehicle after it hit a pole.

Ornge air ambulance crews flew the man to hospital.

Part of Howden Boulevard was closed near Dixie Road due to the collision.

