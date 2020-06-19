Last remaining boil water advisories in Fort McMurray lifted after northern Alberta flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory in the Fort McMurray neighbourhoods of Timberlea and Taiga Nova, meaning all boil water advisories have now been lifted following flooding in the city earlier this spring.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Potable water restoration in Fort McMurray is also complete.

“Our initial estimate for returning potable water to Fort McMurray was 120 days of work,” deputy chief administrative officer Matthew Hough said. “We completed the process of flushing, disinfecting and testing the 375-kilometre water distribution system in under 60 days.”

All residents of Timberlea, Eagle Ridge, Stone Creek and Taiga Nova are recommended to do the following:

Flush all taps for five minutes

Ensure equipment with water line connections like refrigerator ice and water dispensers are drained, flushed, cleaned and disinfected according to manufacturers’ recommendations

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle according to manufacturers’ recommendations.

Drain and refill hot water heaters that have been set below 45 degrees Celsius

Flush, drain, clean and disinfect cisterns.

The flood caused more than $228 million in insured damages, according to numbers from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Nearly 13,000 people were forced from their homes in late April, when an ice jam formed on the Athabasca River and caused water levels to rise.