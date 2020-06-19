Criminal charges laid against ‘involved individual’ in fatal Hamilton crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid criminal charges against one person involved in a fatal T-bone crash on the South Mountain.

A Honda Civic and Ford Escape collided at the intersection of Airport Road and Nebo Road on June 3, killing a 20-year-old woman from Hamilton who was a passenger in the car.

Three people from the Honda were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Ford was also transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to police, the SUV was hit by a Honda Civic that was travelling westbound on Airport Road approaching Nebo Road. The Civic was driven by a 19-year-old Hamilton man with three passengers, police say.

Niagara Regional Police say investigators have “formulated evidence and proceeded to lay criminal charges against an involved individual” — but have not identified the person.

A publication ban is also in effect.

Police have not said why Niagara police are involved in the investigation.