2 men arrested in kidnapping investigation: Calgary police

The southern Alberta crime reduction unit has charged two men in connection to a kidnapping investigation in Calgary, RCMP announced on Friday.
According to police, on June 2, Airdrie RCMP responded to a report of a man being kidnapped. Police said the victim was assaulted but was able to get away.
The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers said a firearm was also used in the alleged kidnapping.
Thirty-year-old Mohammed Khidir, and 25-year-old Ojullo Ojullo were arrested on June 11 and are facing several charges, including kidnapping with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.
Ojullo and Khidir remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 19.
During the arrest, police said a third person was also charged with unrelated offences.
Deng Jacob Keuch, 22, is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited weapon without holding a license.
