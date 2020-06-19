2 men arrested in kidnapping investigation: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

The southern Alberta crime reduction unit has charged two men in connection to a kidnapping investigation in Calgary, RCMP announced on Friday.

According to police, on June 2, Airdrie RCMP responded to a report of a man being kidnapped. Police said the victim was assaulted but was able to get away.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said a firearm was also used in the alleged kidnapping.

Thirty-year-old Mohammed Khidir, and 25-year-old Ojullo Ojullo were arrested on June 11 and are facing several charges, including kidnapping with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Ojullo and Khidir remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 19.

During the arrest, police said a third person was also charged with unrelated offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Deng Jacob Keuch, 22, is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a prohibited weapon without holding a license.