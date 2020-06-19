Kenney government invests $200M for Alberta infrastructure and waterworks projects

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is investing $200 million for 123 infrastructure and wastewater projects across the province.

Premier Jason Kenney and Transportation Minister Ric McIver made the announcement Friday morning.

Of that money, $50 million is going to the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Investment Program and is on top of the money already announced in the budget earlier this year, Kenney said.

“This doubling of STIIP grants will enable small and rural municipalities across this province to maintain and improve local roads and bridges, community airports and other local priorities and is expected to create nearly 500 jobs,” Kenney said.

The money will fund 69 new, local infrastructure projects across the province.

The remaining $150 million is being invested in 54 municipal wastewater projects, as well as a tie in that will provide clean drinking water from a pipeline in Ponoka to the Ermineskin Cree Nation.

The funding is being delivered through the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership as well as the Alberta First Nations Water Tie-In Program and will create 1,300 “much-needed” jobs, according to Kenney.

While these announcements focus on small and rural municipalities, Kenney says he is expecting to make an announcement for funding for Alberta’s big cities “hopefully next week.”