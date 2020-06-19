Kitchener South-Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara’s trial pushed back until August

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener South-Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara made a brief appearance in court on Friday morning via video conference but his proceedings were adjourned until Aug. 28.

He is facing several charges including assault, breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and criminal harassment.

Tabbara, who was first elected in 2015, was arrested in Guelph, Ont., on April 10.

The public was not aware of the charges until Global News first reported it on June 5.

Tabbara left the Liberal caucus a few hours later, stating, “Other than to state unequivocally that every incident of violence is unacceptable and inexcusable, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further while this matter is before the court.”

On June 8, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was unaware of the charges prior to June 5.

Trudeau said that when his team found out about the charges, the “correct steps” were taken and Tabbara removed himself from the Liberal Party caucus.

Speaking at a press conference on June 9, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said he learned about the charges on June 5 as well.

“I found out through your media reports,” he said. “I had no knowledge prior to that.”

*With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson