Woodstock, Ont., police intervene as Porsche driver attempts to haul hot tub using homemade cart

After receiving several reports of a vehicle pulling a hot tub down the highway, Woodstock police caught up with the offending driver and pulled him over on Wednesday.

Photos of the incident began to make their way around social media a day later, raising more than a few eyebrows.

Woodstock police say officers pulled the Porsche, which was pulling the hot tub with the aid of a homemade cart, over on Dundas Street West near 11th Line.

Holy %$#^ have you ever seen tow job this ridiculous before? (Woodstock, Ont)#hottub #dolly pic.twitter.com/0i69KFPLvt — Jim Kelly (@JimFromTheRadio) June 18, 2020

A 54-year-old man was charged with careless driving.

“All drivers on the roads should have a safe environment when travelling,” Const. Marco D’Annibale stated.

“Towing items such as trailers with larger items have the potential to cause a dangerous situation for everyone using the roadway.”

D’Annibale said it was a dangerous situation.

“Had this hot tub became unattached from the homemade trailer that it was being towed on, (it) would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path,” he said.

Woodstock police offered some basic rules for proper use of a trailer in Ontario:

Ensure the trailer is registered

Make sure the trailer is in good condition

Requires strong brakes to stop and hold the trailer

Must have proper lights

Must have two separate ways of attaching the trailer to your vehicle

Need to use a good trailer hitch

Carry a safe load that is balanced evenly