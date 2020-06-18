Vancouver police union president ‘disappointed’ by motion regarding police presence in schools

Send this page to someone via email

The president of the union representing Vancouver police officers says he’s disappointed that the Vancouver Elementary School Teacher’s Association is calling for a discussion on whether police officers belong in schools.

Vancouver Police Union president Ralph Kaisers told Global News on Thursday he hasn’t read the content of VESTA’s motion calling for police to be removed from school events, along with a larger discussion on police presence in schools — but he’s planning on reaching out to the association to talk about it.

He said school liaison officers wear a lot of hats in schools — acting as counsellors, mediators and even team coaches — to foster positive relationships between kids and police.

“They get involved with parents, with children if there’s issues, they tend to mediate a number of issues if there’s problems with different kids,” Kaisers said.

But Kaisers said it’s not so simple as replacing school liaison officers with other staff like guidance counselors to fill those roles.

“I don’t think it’s something that you just take the money away and hope a guidance counselor shows up down the road,” he said.

“If we’re gonna talk about replacing police officers in their roles those systems have to be in place and I think the reality is that one will augment the other.”

Kaisers said he thinks police officers can add benefit to the role guidance counselors play in schools.

He said it’s important that kids be taught police are an important part of society. He said officers are good role models for vulnerable kids.

“Maybe 15, 20 per cent of kids that are — you know, where is life gonna take them? They don’t have good role models, number of unfortunate circumstances in their lives. And if we as a positive role model can influence the direction of them in their life so they end up being positive members of the community, that’s a win for everyone.”

Kaisers said it’s a ‘shame’ that students in the Vancouver school district have expressed concern over police presence in schools, but he insisted that view isn’t widespread.

“Of course there’s an incident, or maybe two incidents, or a few children in all of the schools in Vancouver who may have some issues with the police for whatever reason it is but the vast majority of children in schools look at police as a positive role model and we want that to continue.”

Meanwhile, a letter to the Vancouver School Board asking that police be removed from district schools has garnered at least 735 signatures so far from students, parents, educators and others in the community.

“As parents, educators, and community members, we want schools to be places where all children and youth feel welcome, safe, and valued,” the letter reads.

“We want to believe that this is already the case, but many Black, Indigenous, and racialized students and their families do not feel safe at schools where police are present.”

The motion passed by VESTA Tuesday night also recommends that members of the association no longer plan or attend events where VPD or RCMP officers are invited until “both organizations take clear steps to address the disproportionate repression of people of colour, including Black and Indigenous people.”

But when Global News asked Kaisers how he felt the VPD should address systemic racism in the department, he denied its existence.

“I’ve been a member for 28 years and in my entire career, I have not seen a single incident of targeted racism before me as a member within the police department,” he said.

“I’m not saying there haven’t been incidents. I’m sure there have been.”

Kaisers said he thinks the VPD’s diversity training is important going forward, but he said there is no specific problem of racism within the VPD. When Global News asked what definition of ‘systemic racism’ he was looking at to make that statement, he couldn’t provide an answer.

Global News also asked Kaisers about the content of a 38-page report published by the Vancouver Police Department itself in 2018, studying the relationship the VPD has with Indigenous communities.

That report identified a number of recurring themes, including ‘an overall lack of trust in police’ and ‘a need to improve relationships between police services and Indigenous communities’.

“You bring up a report that was written a couple years ago,” he said.

“And like I said, I don’t see it as systemic racism. I am admitting that there is definitely and has been issues of racism.”

Kaisers said the VPD has liaison officers working in the Musqueam reserve who have a ‘great relationship’ with the band council there. He said if members of Indigenous communities don’t trust police, they are willing to work on that relationship.

“Our members are open to communication and this will be a learning experience. If there’s something we can do to improve that relationship so that there is that trust, that those people who do not feel safe around us do at some point become safe and feel safe, that’s going to be awesome.”

A Vancouver Police Department spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on Kaisers’ statement.

Const. Tania Visintin did provide an emailed statement on how the VPD provides diversity training to new hires, however.

“The VPD strives to reflect the community it serves,” she said.

“Our diversity is amongst the highest for major police departments across North America: 26 per cent of sworn officers are female and 26 per cent are ethnically diverse.”

Visintin said the VPD provides more than 200 hours of training for new recruits. That includes a program on ‘fair and impartial policing’ developed in part by the provincial government, and designed to help officers reduce the impacts of ‘implicit bias’ on their own police practices.

“The training provides specific focus on the effect of bias on Indigenous and Black communities,” Visintin said.