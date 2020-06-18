Drive-in grad ceremony viewing for Armstrong students

Send this page to someone via email

Graduates from Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong got to walk across the stage in front of family and friends — but not the typical way, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A video presentation was held for family and friends on Wednesday night so all could view the ceremony.

The viewing was at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby, and viewers had to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“We had to come up with creative solutions and the drive-in was a fun twist to viewing the video,” said Chelsea Prince, principal of Pleasant Valley Secondary School.

The special viewing made for a memorable night.

“I think it’s really awesome. I’m so glad we get to have an event that’s put on by the school so well. It’s better than nothing for sure,” said Stephanie Ullrich, a Pleasant Valley Secondary grad.

“Little different than normal, but that’s what we have to do and that’s what we’ll enjoy, said Ryan Nitchie, a parent of a graduating student.

“I’m glad for the organizers and the school to make this possible and for the drive-in to let us use it, we are excited for grad tonight.”

The video had two showings on Wednesday night to accommodate everyone.

