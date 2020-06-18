Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Drive-in grad ceremony viewing for Armstrong students

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 7:53 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 7:58 pm
Drive-in grad ceremony for Armstrong students
Graduates from Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong got to walk across the stage in front of family and friends but not the typical way everyone is used to -- due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Graduates from Pleasant Valley Secondary School in Armstrong got to walk across the stage in front of family and friends — but not the typical way, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A video presentation was held for family and friends on Wednesday night so all could view the ceremony.

The viewing was at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby, and viewers had to follow COVID-19 protocols.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Vernon Secondary School’s grad street art is back after nearly 40 years

“We had to come up with creative solutions and the drive-in was a fun twist to viewing the video,” said Chelsea Prince, principal of Pleasant Valley Secondary School.

The special viewing made for a memorable night. 

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s really awesome. I’m so glad we get to have an event that’s put on by the school so well. It’s better than nothing for sure,” said Stephanie Ullrich, a Pleasant Valley Secondary grad.

READ MORE: Grad looks different for the class of 2020. Here’s what B.C. valedictorians have to say

“Little different than normal, but that’s what we have to do and that’s what we’ll enjoy, said Ryan Nitchie, a parent of a graduating student.

“I’m glad for the organizers and the school to make this possible and for the drive-in to let us use it, we are excited for grad tonight.”

The video had two showings on Wednesday night to accommodate everyone.

Coronavirus: Okanagan grads find new way to mark milestone
Coronavirus: Okanagan grads find new way to mark milestone
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19North OkanaganArmstrongEnderbyPleasant Valley Secondary SchoolStarlight Drive-In Theatre
Flyers
More weekly flyers