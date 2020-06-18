Lethbridge ends state of emergency, sets dates to open some recreation facilities

Send this page to someone via email

City officials in Lethbridge announced an end to the local state of emergency on Thursday after it was put in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this end, the homeless shelter will be returning to its regular location on 2 Ave North.

“So, the temporary shelter that we’ve been using at the Fritz Sick gym has now been closed and all those folks… now that the renovations are complete and whatnot at the regular shelter, all those folks are back at the regular shelter,” said Marc Marc Rathwell, the director of emergency management for the City of Lethbridge.

Those renovations will ensure physical distancing measures can be followed inside the shelter, with the virus still being a valid concern.

Story continues below advertisement

Indoor recreation, fitness and sport — including gyms, arenas and pools for leisure swimming — were bumped up from Phase 3 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy to Stage 2, which began June 12.

However, each municipality can conduct its own plan when it comes to reopening those amenities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday, general manager for recreation and culture Robin Harper said the city is working with the operators of these facilities to plan reopening strategies.

“We’ve been working with our partner organizations that are operating our facilities to walk through those plans and to determine some potential dates,” said Harper.

“So, we’re happy to announce some target dates.”

In terms of spray parks:

-Gyro Spray Park will be opening on June 30

-Rotary Spray Park will be opening on July 11

Arenas:

-the ATB Centre is set to open on July 11

-Nicholas Sheran Arena on Aug. 8

Indoor pools:

-the Stan Siwik pool are slated to open on July 11

-the Cor Van Ray YMCaA pool will be opening in mid July

Story continues below advertisement

“There will be some features that won’t be possible to use according to the guidelines, which are hot tubs, whirlpools, steam rooms — those will not be available,” said Harper.

The opening of outdoor and other indoor pools continues to be evaluated, but no target dates have been set.

Other pool restrictions may include limited drop-ins, time limits on visits and restricted use of change rooms and other amenities.