N.S. agrees to meet with Hope for Wildlife on black bear euthanizing policy

The minister of Lands and Forestry has agreed to meet with Hope for Wildlife to discuss a policy that resulted in a black bear cub being euthanized.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the popular wildlife rehabilitation centre said Minister Iain Rankin has agreed to meet with Hope for Wildlife and other bear experts from other provinces.

“As we continue with this process, we ask that you please keep all of the letters and emails that are being sent to the Minister and his staff, respectful,” the Facebook post reads.

The decision comes after a black bear was dropped off to Hope for Wildlife a few weeks ago, but due to a provincial policy the organization wasn’t allowed to rehabilitate it.

Instead, they’re required to alert the Department of Lands and Forestry.

Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife, said that’s what she did the next morning, and within the hour officials from the Department of Lands and Forestry retrieved the bear and then killed it.

Swinimer’s been told bears being euthanized is in part because Nova Scotia already has a healthy bear population. However, bear rehabilitation is practiced in other provinces across the country.

Hope for Wildlife says they’ve been blown away by the amount of support they’ve received since the story came to light.

“Thank you enough for all of your help throughout all of this, without you this wouldn’t be possible and we are so grateful!” the post concludes.

Details on when the meeting will commence remain unclear at this time.

With files from Alicia Draus.