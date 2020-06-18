Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site to offer limited camping services

Send this page to someone via email

Starting June 26, Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site will begin to offer limited camping services, according to Parks Canada.

Initially, camping at Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site will be limited to visitors with existing reservations.

“Visitors are required to have a reservation in order to camp at Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site and the camping experience will be different than previous years,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

Visitors will have access to most trails, day-use areas and green spaces, but events and group and interpretation activities remain suspended until further notice.

Parks Canada also stated that all roofed accommodations will remain closed for the 2020 season. This includes the oTENTiks, the rustic cabins and the yurt.

“For those who were planning on staying in a cabin as part of an extended backcountry trip, tent sites will be made available for them.”

According to Parks Canada, individuals who want to change or cancel their existing reservations will be contacted directly in the coming days and weeks ahead.

“Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site website before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, and how to prepare for their visit,” said Parks Canada.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, visitors are being asked to follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.