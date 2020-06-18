North Okanagan RCMP seek help in identifying alleged vehicle vandal

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s North Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect after a spike in theft and vandalism at parking lots along hiking and biking trail systems.

According to Vernon RCMP, an act of vandalism at the Cosen’s Bay parking lot in Coldstream left one vehicle with damage to all the doors and quarter panels, hood, trunk and driver’s side window.

It happened between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, when the resident went for a bike ride in Kalamalka Provincial Park.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping someone recognizes this man. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Unbeknownst to the suspect, police said, the vehicle was equipped with video surveillance, and it captured photos of him as he walked around the car.

“The technology on some of these newer vehicles is actually amazing and the photos that were provided to us are very clear,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

“The suspect caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to this vehicle and we are hoping someone recognizes him.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 18 to 25 years old, with short dark hair. He was seen wearing an orange tie-dyed T-shirt, dark shorts, black Velcro runners and black socks. He was also carrying a silver scooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Samantha McClellan of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.

