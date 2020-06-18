Menu

Canada

Moose forced to swim back across Okanagan Lake: Police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 1:57 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 2:03 pm
Global News File Photo

West Kelowna RCMP received reports about a cow moose attempting to come ashore near Beach Avenue in Peachland.

The cow moose had swum from the Okanagan Mountain Park area across Okanagan Lake, and was attempting to come ashore near Beach Avenue,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy stated in a release.

“However, she was scared off by a number of people crowding the shoreline attempting to see and photograph her.”

The moose then turned around and returned back to the Okanagan Mountain Park area across Okanagan Lake.

It’s approximately seven kilometres to swim from Okanagan Mountain Park to Peachland and back.

West Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public to give wildlife a “wide berth” and to ensure they have an escape route.

“Crowding wildlife of any kind can lead to conflict, injury and even death. You can also face penalties under the B.C. Wildlife Act,” said Noseworthy.

West Kelowna has a bear problem
