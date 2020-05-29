Summerland, B.C., bear destroyed following multiple home invasions

Send this page to someone via email

District of Summerland officials are speaking up after a bear had to be destroyed after becoming dependent on non-natural food sources.

“As soon as [residents] see any concerns [with wildlife], they need to let us know,” said Anthony Haddad, District of Summerland’s chief administrative officer.

It appears that this bear had built quite the appetite for human food and garbage.

“The bar had broken into a residence in Summerland in the Prairie Valley Road in the Summerland area and had its way with a pantry,” said Sgt. James Zucchelli, a B.C. Conservation Officer.

The bear had become so brazen that not only was the bear breaking into people’s homes, but also had a feast at a District of Summerland garbage container storage site.

“It was determined the bear had entered two other residences in that general area of Summerland, so this bear was definitely a public threat, a public safety situation,” said Zucchelli.

Jack Zloty, a Summerland resident who lives beside the garbage container storage site, says the bear gave he and his family quite the scare.

“It showed up on our deck, my two grandchildren, one is one and a half and the other is four, played on that deck one hour before the bear showed up. I cannot imagine what would have happened if they were still playing there,” said Zloty.

As for the District, It says the garbage site has been cleaned and believes it won’t be a problem in the future.

“The intention is to make sure this does not happen again, and we’re working very closely with the contractor to make sure the facility is as clean as possible,” said Haddad.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the bear was killed because it had become habituated.

The service urges the public to better protect themselves and the bears.

It says residents need to be careful about non-secure food sources such as garbage bins.

“Don’t leave any non-natural food sources around that bears can get into,” said Zucchelli.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it’s paramount that residents call its hotline when they see bears becoming conditions to humans, as it could prevent a more serious situation such as a bear invading someone’s home.

