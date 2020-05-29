Temperatures rising in Okanagan, along with gas prices

Along with temperatures, gas prices in the Okanagan are rising.
On Friday, prices at nearly every gas station in the Central Okanagan were in lockstep at $1.149 a litre, according to the website GasBuddy.com.
There were three exceptions, all in West Kelowna, listed at $1.049, though two of those stations had reported prices that were eight hours old.
Not long ago, gas was selling for $1.059 a litre, which is what it’s selling for at most locations in Kamloops.
In Penticton, gas is mostly priced at $1.149, while further south in Osoyoos, prices are locked in at $1.099.
In the North Okanagan, though, fuel is considerably cheaper, with prices ranging from 97.9 cents a litre to $1.009, though some stations are charging $1.059 and $1.149.
In the Shuswap, prices are between 98.9 cents and $1.069.
To view gas prices in your community, click here.
Regarding the weather, Environment Canada is forecasting a mainly sunny Friday, with a high of 29 and an overnight low of 14.
For Saturday, though, the national weather agency is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 27 and an overnight low of 13.
Comments