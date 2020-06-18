Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau defends Singh, says systemic racism needs to be called out

By Katie Dangerfield Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 12:31 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference from Rideau Cottage amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference from Rideau Cottage amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said it’s not up to him to “criticize” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for calling a politician “racist.”

“In regards to what Mr. Singh said, it is not for me to criticize any Canadian, particularly the only racialized leader in the House of Commons, for making other people uncomfortable by calling them out for not recognizing systemic discrimination,” Trudeau said.

READ MORE: Jagmeet Singh booted from House of Commons for calling Bloc MP ‘racist’

This comes after Singh accused a Bloc Québécois MP of being racist on Wednesday when he blocked a New Democrat motion on RCMP discrimination.

The Speaker asked Singh to apologize for calling Bloc MP Alain Therrien racist, but the NDP leader refused.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh was then booted from the House.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ordered to leave House of Commons after calling Bloc MP a ‘racist’
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ordered to leave House of Commons after calling Bloc MP a ‘racist’

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP and call on the government to review the police force’s budget, ensure the Mounties are truly accountable, examine the Mounties’ use of force and boost non-police spending on mental health and addiction support.

There was at least one objection that derailed the move, though it was unclear who said no.

Trudeau was asked about the rift between Singh and Therrien and said: “It remains problematic that the Bloc Québécois refuses to recognize systemic racism in the RCMP and this country.”

But Trudeau stopped short of calling the action to block the motion racist.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin TrudeauJagmeet SinghHouse of CommonsBloc Quebecoisjagmeet singh racismAlain TherrienTherrienJagmeet Singh House Of Commonsbloc mpjagmeet singh bootedjagmeet singh kicked outJagmeet Singh Kicked Out Of Housetherrien bloc
Flyers
More weekly flyers