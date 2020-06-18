Trudeau defends Singh, says systemic racism needs to be called out

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said it’s not up to him to “criticize” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for calling a politician “racist.”

“In regards to what Mr. Singh said, it is not for me to criticize any Canadian, particularly the only racialized leader in the House of Commons, for making other people uncomfortable by calling them out for not recognizing systemic discrimination,” Trudeau said.

This comes after Singh accused a Bloc Québécois MP of being racist on Wednesday when he blocked a New Democrat motion on RCMP discrimination.

The Speaker asked Singh to apologize for calling Bloc MP Alain Therrien racist, but the NDP leader refused.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh was then booted from the House.

6:05 NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ordered to leave House of Commons after calling Bloc MP a ‘racist’ NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ordered to leave House of Commons after calling Bloc MP a ‘racist’

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP and call on the government to review the police force’s budget, ensure the Mounties are truly accountable, examine the Mounties’ use of force and boost non-police spending on mental health and addiction support.

There was at least one objection that derailed the move, though it was unclear who said no.

Trudeau was asked about the rift between Singh and Therrien and said: “It remains problematic that the Bloc Québécois refuses to recognize systemic racism in the RCMP and this country.”

But Trudeau stopped short of calling the action to block the motion racist.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement