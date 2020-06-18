Street fight in Cobourg leads to damaged vehicle, 1 arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Harwood, Ont., man is facing multiple charges, including assaulting police, following a reported street fight in Cobourg on Wednesday night.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers responded to reports of two men fighting on a street in the town’s east end around 8 p.m.

Police say officers arrived and found one of the men near the intersection of Division and Buck street. Police allege the suspect walked into the middle of the road and damaged a vehicle travelling southbound.

During his arrest, the man allegedly resisted and assaulted an officer.

Brandon Bates, 27, of Harwood was charged with mischief, assaulting police with intent to resist arrest, causing a disturbance, being intoxicated in a public place and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

