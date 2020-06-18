Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Street fight in Cobourg leads to damaged vehicle, 1 arrest: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 10:46 am
Cobourg police charged a man following a reported street fight on Wednesday.
Cobourg police charged a man following a reported street fight on Wednesday. Getty Images

A Harwood, Ont., man is facing multiple charges, including assaulting police, following a reported street fight in Cobourg on Wednesday night.

The Cobourg Police Service says officers responded to reports of two men fighting on a street in the town’s east end around 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Cobourg man arrested after allegedly entering unlocked vehicles — police

Police say officers arrived and found one of the men near the intersection of Division and Buck street. Police allege the suspect walked into the middle of the road and damaged a vehicle travelling southbound.

During his arrest, the man allegedly resisted and assaulted an officer.

Brandon Bates, 27, of Harwood was charged with mischief, assaulting police with intent to resist arrest, causing a disturbance, being intoxicated in a public place and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement
Cobourg beach closed could mean some losses for local businesses
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultCobourgFightCobourg Police Servicecobourg policeResisting ArrestCobourg crimeassault a peace officerstreet fightCobourg assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers