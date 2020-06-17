Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

BC Transit installing barriers to protect drivers from assault

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 8:40 pm
BC Transit installing barriers to protect drivers from assault

BC Transit is making a safety change that Kelowna, B.C., bus drivers and their union have long been calling for.

The transit authority is spending $6.5 million to install permanent barriers to protect transit operators from assault.

The protection is being added to more than 600 buses around the province.

READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented set of attacks’ on Kelowna transit drivers

The move comes after other changes failed to curb assaults on drivers.

BC Transit said in the last five years it has seen around 30 to 35 assaults a year throughout B.C.

“We’ve tried a number of initiatives including our CCTV program, operator training, enhanced relationships with police, code 9 buttons on buses … and none of them seemed to bend the curve downward,” said John Palmer, BC Transit’s director of safety and emergency management.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kelowna bus driver shares story of assault on Day of Mourning

The change comes after years of advocacy by the union that represents Kelowna bus drivers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this, probably going on four years,” Gary Dunn, vice-president of the Amalgamated Transit Union local.

“We currently have two drivers now that have pretty much finished with their driving career as result of assaults.”

Last year, the union said a serious assault in March 2019 could have been prevented if barriers had been in place.

READ MORE: Kelowna bus driver “beaten up pretty good,” assault that caused crash investigated

In that incident, Kelowna bus driver Peter Lansing was knocked unconscious when a passenger assaulted him.

Bus driver allegedly assaulted in Kelowna, bus crashes in opposite lanes
Bus driver allegedly assaulted in Kelowna, bus crashes in opposite lanes

However, the transit authority said with issues like driver sight-lines to think about, it couldn’t rush into the multi-million-dollar retrofit.

Story continues below advertisement

“We needed to be methodical in this process,” Palmer said.

“This is a permanent piece of equipment that’s going on a bus that’s going to live for 20 years so we had to make sure that it’s done right.”

READ MORE: Edmonton looking at options to help those who use transit to stay warm during COVID-19 crisis

The barrier installation on Kelowna buses has already begun and is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

BC Transit said some aging buses that are reaching the end of their service life will not get full permanent barriers installed.

They will continue to have the temporary vinyl panels in place that were put in during the pandemic to protect against COVID-19.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaCoronavirus In CanadaAmalgamated Transit UnionBC TransitBus Driver Assaultbus driver safetyBus Barriers
Flyers
More weekly flyers