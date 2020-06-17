Coronavirus outbreak declared at Abbotsford, B.C., long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C.

In a release, the health authority said one resident at Tabor Home has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

A special response team has been sent in to communicate with residents and families and oversee enhanced cleaning.

Only essential visitors will be allowed. Staff and residents will also be screened twice a day.

According to its website, Tabor Home is described as a complex-care facility with 118 beds.

The outbreak is connected to two others declared in the same 24-48 hours: one at Mission Memorial Hospital and another a Maple Hill, a long-term care facility in Langley.

Officials have not yet explained how they are connected.

