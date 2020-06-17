Menu

Health

Coronavirus outbreak declared at Abbotsford, B.C., long-term care home

By Srushti Gangdev Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 6:21 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 6:30 pm
Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Tabor Home, a long-term care facility in Abbotsford.
Tabor Village

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C.

In a release, the health authority said one resident at Tabor Home has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in self-isolation.

A special response team has been sent in to communicate with residents and families and oversee enhanced cleaning.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak at B.C. fast-food restaurant a ‘wake-up call’: Henry

 

Only essential visitors will be allowed. Staff and residents will also be screened twice a day.

According to its website, Tabor Home is described as a complex-care facility with 118 beds.

The outbreak is connected to two others declared in the same 24-48 hours: one at Mission Memorial Hospital and another a Maple Hill, a long-term care facility in Langley.

Officials have not yet explained how they are connected.

CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsbc coronavirusAbbotsfordLong-term CareCOVID-19 OutbreakCOVID-19 updateBC COVID-19Tabor Home
