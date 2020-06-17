Suspected Superstore thief allegedly spits on security guard when stopped from leaving

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught stealing merchandise from Superstore in Langford and breaching court-ordered curfew conditions.

The man also allegedly spat on the security officer who tried to stop him from leaving the store.

West Shore RCMP were called at 6:50 p.m. on June 16 to Superstore at 835 Langford Pkwy.

A loss prevention officer tried to stop a man allegedly leaving the store with a cart full of merchandise that he had not paid for.

That is when RCMP say he spat on the security officer and walked away with more than $1,100 worth of unpaid merchandise.

RCMP found the suspect not far from the store and found he was also breaching his court-ordered curfew and was outside his residence when he should have been home.

The suspect was arrested for assault, theft under $5,000 and breaching his court conditions.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday.