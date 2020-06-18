Kingston’s Third Crossing bridge construction still on track despite coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a busy spring for the long awaited Third Crossing bridge. Despite the pandemic, in-water construction, government permits and approvals have gone ahead as planned.

But the final design for the $180-million bridge is not complete just yet.

“We’ve made good progress with the temporary rock causeway and we’re also making good progress with the trestle bridge on the east shore of the site,” said Mark Van Buren, the deputy commissioner of major projects with the City of Kingston.

The installation of the temporary rock causeway will allow for fish and other marine life to pass through while the project is underway.

Van Buren says the next step is to build 21 in-water piers which will support the bridge. Their installation will take about a year to complete.

The team working on the Third Crossing have also released the final design of the changes being made to the Highway 15 and Gore Road intersection.

The Third Crossing will connect John Counter Boulevard on the Cataraqui River’s west side with Gore Road on the east.

The final design of the intersection is intended to prioritize more space for pedestrians, and will include additional sidewalks at all four corners of the intersection and increased transit to that area.

“The focus of that intersection is to make sure we’re supporting those active forms of transportation,” said Van Buren.

Van Buren says the plan is to to encourage transit use and make the intersection safer for cyclists with the creation of off-road cycling lanes.

The city is encouraging residents to view the future design of the intersection and provide feedback before any changes are finalized.

According to Van Buren, the Third Crossing bridge should be open for use by the end of 2022.

