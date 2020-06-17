Banting House launches fundraiser for Flame of Hope after vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

The Flame of Hope at a national historic site dedicated to the life of Sir Frederick Banting in London Ont., is on its road to recovery after it was vandalized and snuffed out earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Banting House launched its fundraiser, #RekindleTheFlame with a goal of raising $20,000 to repair the flame, which burned with the promise that it will only be put out once a cure for diabetes has been found.

The site’s curator Grant Maltman spoke with Jess Brady on 980 CFPL’s Afternoon Show Wednesday.

“When [the Flame of Hope] was vandalized on Saturday night, we weren’t sure what to do… we’re facing financial challenges, [and] we’ve been closed since March 13.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We were trying to figure out what to do, [and] out of the blue, I got a call from Shmuel Farhi,” said Maltman.

Local businessman Shmuel Farhi of Farhi Holdings Corporation offered to help kick off the fundraising campaign with a “substantial donation.”

“I was having a conversation with our London North Centre MP, Peter Fragiskatos who brought the vandalism of the Flame of Hope at the Banting House to my attention,” said Farhi through a media release issued by his company.

“I really felt compelled to give Banting House a hand.”

The amount of money Farhi is offering to the fundraising campaign will not be revealed.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Suspect cites Don Cherry’s firing as part of motive behind Old City Hall cenotaph vandalism Suspect cites Don Cherry’s firing as part of motive behind Old City Hall cenotaph vandalism

Maltman says other than Farhi’s generous donation, Banting House has also received support internationally.

“Support has been overwhelming from around the world.” Tweet This

“People are [asking] ‘do you have cameras? Would you like a camera? Can we help get cameras?'” Maltman said.

Story continues below advertisement

Maltman told 980 CFPL he was contacted Saturday night by fire officials who said there was an issue with the flame.

Once Maltman arrived, he said he found the flame had been out for a while, and that debris — metal, wood, papers — had all been stuffed into the bowl of the flame.

Damage to the monument is currently under assessment, but Maltman says repairs are needed for the flame, and there’s been damage to the electric burner, the globe, security cameras, and more.

“The cost escalates pretty quickly, and it’s something we could’ve never budgeted for, [so] the fact that the public is stepping up and offering to help is turning a really big negative into an extreme positive, and for that, we’re grateful.”

READ MORE: Diabetes Canada puts clothing donations on hold amid coronavirus pandemic

Banting House honours the life of Sir Frederick Banting, the co-discoverer of insulin. The site has been recognized as the birthplace of insulin since at least 1923.

The Flame of Hope, first lit by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother during her visit to London in July 1989, has burned ever since.

Those wishing to donate to Banting House’s #RekindleTheFlame fundraising campaign can do so here.

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick