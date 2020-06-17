Man arrested after shots fired in broad daylight: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have arrested a suspect after a shooting in broad daylight in the city’s east end.

Officers were called to a residential complex near Barton Street and Kenora Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after gun shots were fired.

Investigators say a couple was walking along Kenora Avenue when the man and some nearby residents got into a verbal confrontation.

Police say the situation escalated and the man fired a gun in a resident’s direction, causing damage to the property.

No one was hurt and the couple fled the scene.

A 44-year-old man will appear in court today to answer to charges related to a shooting incident that occurred yesterday on Kenora Avenue. HPS recovered the handgun used along with drugs and cash. No injuries reported to police. #HamOnt https://t.co/4g1GCvw3fi — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 17, 2020

Officers say they quickly located the 44-year-old suspect and arrested him, and seized a firearm, fentanyl and money believed to be associated with illicit drug sales.

The man has been charged with nine firearm-related offences, possession of a controlled drug for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

