3 people in custody after armed carjacking north of Edmonton: RCMP

Two men and a woman are in police custody following an armed carjacking north of Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

Just before 12:45 p.m., Morinville RCMP received a report of an armed robbery on a road northwest of Morinville. The town is located about 25 kilometres north of Edmonton.

RCMP say a rural property owner, who was in a truck with two other people, came upon another vehicle stuck in a field. When the property owner approached the stuck vehicle, police say what’s believed to be a sawed-off shotgun was pointed at the property owner and the two other people in the truck.

Three suspects stole the property owner’s Chevrolet Silverado and took off westbound on Highway 651, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday evening.

RCMP from Morinville, Westlock, Barrhead and Parkland were called in, along with the RCMP helicopter and police dog services.

The truck was eventually located in a St. Albert parking lot, police say. The three suspects — two men and a woman — were taken into custody by St. Albert RCMP.

RCMP say the suspects remain in custody and further information will be released once charges are laid.