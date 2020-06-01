Menu

Crime

Alberta introduces legislation to create its own parole board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2020 5:18 pm
Updated June 1, 2020 5:19 pm
Bill 18 aims to replace federal Parole Board with Alberta counterpart for provincial offenders
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Jason Kenney explains that Bill 18, the Corrections Amendment Act, tabled Monday in the legislature aims to replace the Parole Board of Canada with a new Alberta Parole Board, which would determine parole or early release eligibility for offenders serving sentences in provincial correctional facilities, which are sentenced less than two years. Kenney said the Alberta board would be modelled after provincial ones in Ontario and Quebec.

Alberta has introduced a bill to create its own parole board.

Premier Jason Kenney says it’s time Alberta took more control over the process, and says the goal will be to staff the board with members who better recognize community concerns, particularly rural areas facing rising crime rates.

READ MORE: Alberta moves to prevent lawsuits against homeowners protecting property

The federal government controls the parole system and will continue to make parole decisions for those inmates serving sentences longer than two years.

But for those serving sentences under two years, the new Alberta board will make decisions on eligibility and conditions upon release.

Kenney says the system will begin operating at the start of 2021 at a cost of $600,000 a year, and some of that money will come from the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec and Ontario already operate their own provincial parole programs.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
