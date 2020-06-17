Woman charged in fatal Markham hit-and-run involving cyclist after giving false report

York Regional Police say a 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run involving a cyclist who died and for giving a false collision report.
Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane, just east of Main Street Unionville, at around 8:20 a.m. Monday.
Police said a 50-year-old man riding a bicycle was hit by a car and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The cyclist died a short time later, police said.
Investigators with the major collision unit obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect vehicle with damage following the collision on Monday.
On Tuesday, investigators said they found out the suspect had made a false police report regarding a collision. The damaged vehicle was found at an auto repair shop in Markham.
Police have charged 25-year-old Alexandra Forrestall, from Markham, with failure to stop at a collision causing death, public mischief and obstructing justice.
“I want to thank our community for quickly coming forward to provide valuable video evidence in this investigation,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said.
“I also want to recognize the efforts of our officers who have worked around the clock to make sure that the person responsible for this tragic death is brought before our courts.”
The accused was released and is expected to appear in court on Oct. 1
