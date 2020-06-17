Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged in fatal Markham hit-and-run involving cyclist after giving false report

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 9:56 am
Updated June 17, 2020 10:05 am
Search continues for driver wanted in Markham fatal hit-and-run
WATCH ABOVE (June 16, 2020): York Regional Police say the cyclist struck and left to die on Carlton Road near Main Street in Unionville was a 50-year-old Markham man. Catherine McDonald reports.

York Regional Police say a 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run involving a cyclist who died and for giving a false collision report.

Emergency crews were called to Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane, just east of Main Street Unionville, at around 8:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said a 50-year-old man riding a bicycle was hit by a car and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The cyclist died a short time later, police said.

READ MORE: Cyclist dies after being hit by car that fled in Markham

Investigators with the major collision unit obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect vehicle with damage following the collision on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, investigators said they found out the suspect had made a false police report regarding a collision. The damaged vehicle was found at an auto repair shop in Markham.

Police have charged 25-year-old Alexandra Forrestall, from Markham, with failure to stop at a collision causing death, public mischief and obstructing justice.

“I want to thank our community for quickly coming forward to provide valuable video evidence in this investigation,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said.

“I also want to recognize the efforts of our officers who have worked around the clock to make sure that the person responsible for this tragic death is brought before our courts.”

The accused was released and is expected to appear in court on Oct. 1

A photo from the scene where a cyclist was hit and killed in Markham.
A photo from the scene where a cyclist was hit and killed in Markham. Bill Barker / Global News
Police on scene in Markham investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist.
Police on scene in Markham investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist. Bill Barker / Global News

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHit and RunYork Regional PoliceMarkhamFatal Hit And RunYork PoliceCyclist deadcyclist struck and killedMarkham Hit and Run
Flyers
More weekly flyers