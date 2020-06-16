Driver rushed to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Westbank First Nation: ‘It was bad’

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews rushed to Elk Road near Highway 97 in Westbank First Nation just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Crash witness Rosanne Knorr said she was driving around the corner when she saw a van in front of her.

“This truck pulled out, made a wrong left-hand turn and smoked that van hard,” she said.

“It hit hard, like it went right over on its side right away and flew through the air and then rolled a couple times. It looked like a kite, honestly, instead of a big car,” she said.

“It was bad. It was bad.”

Officials said the driver and sole occupant of the van was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver appeared to be fine.

The roof of the van was crushed in, but the truck appeared to only suffer minor damage.

RCMP blocked traffic on Elk Road in both directions as they investigated the scene.

