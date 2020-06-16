Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Driver rushed to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Westbank First Nation: ‘It was bad’

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 10:57 pm
Officials said the driver and sole occupant of the van was rushed to hospital. The truck driver appeared to be fine. .
Officials said the driver and sole occupant of the van was rushed to hospital. The truck driver appeared to be fine. . Jeff Martin / Global News

Emergency crews rushed to Elk Road near Highway 97 in Westbank First Nation just after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Crash witness Rosanne Knorr said she was driving around the corner when she saw a van in front of her.

“This truck pulled out, made a wrong left-hand turn and smoked that van hard,” she said.

READ MORE: Okanagan woman killed while walking along ‘middle of highway’: Kamloops RCMP

“It hit hard, like it went right over on its side right away and flew through the air and then rolled a couple times. It looked like a kite, honestly, instead of a big car,” she said.

“It was bad. It was bad.”

Officials said the driver and sole occupant of the van was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Rollover in West Kelowna during morning commute along Highway 97

The truck driver appeared to be fine.

The roof of the van was crushed in, but the truck appeared to only suffer minor damage.

READ MORE: Oliver man, 43, shot; shooter and victim both arrested

RCMP blocked traffic on Elk Road in both directions as they investigated the scene.

Okanagan Lake reaches 22 cm above full pool after ‘relentless’ rain: dam operator
Okanagan Lake reaches 22 cm above full pool after ‘relentless’ rain: dam operator
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganCrashCollisionWest KelownaaccidentHighwayRolloverMVAwestbank first nationTwo Vehicleelk road
Flyers
More weekly flyers