Oliver man, 43, shot; shooter and victim both arrested

A man who was shot on Monday afternoon during what Oliver RCMP deemed a house disturbance also wound up being arrested.

According to police, officers were called to an incident involving two men at a residence along the 5500 block of Yarrow Street at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Police say during the disturbance, one man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There, Oliver RCMP say they arrested two people:

A 62-year-old man, and resident of the property, who police say is facing firearms charges

A 43-year-old man from Oliver who was injured is facing charges of mischief and dangerous driving.

Oliver RCMP say both men were released from custody to appear in court on Sept. 16.

“This is the second shooting in Oliver in less than a week,” said police.

“Investigators for both cases continue to liaise with one another, but there does not appear to be any relation between the two incidents.”

If you have any information regarding Monday’s incident, you are asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.