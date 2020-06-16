Menu

Crime

Oliver man, 43, shot; shooter and victim both arrested

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 7:20 pm
Oliver RCMP say a man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot during a disturbance at a house along Yarrow Street.
Oliver RCMP say a man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot during a disturbance at a house along Yarrow Street. Global News

A man who was shot on Monday afternoon during what Oliver RCMP deemed a house disturbance also wound up being arrested.

According to police, officers were called to an incident involving two men at a residence along the 5500 block of Yarrow Street at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Police say during the disturbance, one man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Victim in fatal shooting near Oliver, B.C., identified

There, Oliver RCMP say they arrested two people:

  • A 62-year-old man, and resident of the property, who police say is facing firearms charges
  • A 43-year-old man from Oliver who was injured is facing charges of mischief and dangerous driving.

Oliver RCMP say both men were released from custody to appear in court on Sept. 16.

READ MORE: Canada-wide warrant issued for 19-year-old man in connection to downtown Calgary shooting

“This is the second shooting in Oliver in less than a week,” said police.

“Investigators for both cases continue to liaise with one another, but there does not appear to be any relation between the two incidents.”

If you have any information regarding Monday’s incident, you are asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

