Calgary councillors approve alternative Stage 1 route for Green Line

Calgary city council has approved a revised route for Stage 1 of the Green Line LRT expansion.

The first approved stage of the project goes from 16 Avenue N. to Shepard and also comes with changes to construction staging.

The first leg of the Green Line will be built in three segments:

Segment 1: Elbow River to Shepard

Segment 2A: 2 Avenue S.W. station to Elbow River

Segment 2B: 16 Avenue N. to north of 2 Avenue S.W. station

Because Stage 1 of the project is shovel-ready, details on qualifications that will be needed from companies hoping to work on the project are expected to be announced in June, and a request for proposal should be out by July 24, the city said.

“Given Segment 1 will be delivered as a design build finance project, the proponent teams will be bidding on the project starting on July 24, 2020, however, the detailed design and construction will begin in 2021,” the city said.

The city said the updated construction stages balance the commitment to move forward with the LRT expansion with the desires for managing financial risks.

“Stage 1 builds the core of the Green Line long-term vision and will enable future incremental expansion as funding is available to realize the full benefits of the rapid transit network,” Green Line general manager Michael Thompson said.

“[The] Green Line is planned for long-term city shaping, and spurring redevelopment and investment opportunities in Calgary, and will be an important part of the city’s recovery [by] generating 20,000 jobs.”

