Canada reports 325 more coronavirus cases as deaths top 8,200

Canada added over 300 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, including 38 more deaths.

Tuesday’s cases, which numbered at 325, bring Canada’s total COVID-19 infections to 99,450. Country-wide deaths linked to the coronavirus also reached a total of 8,213.

A total of 61,443 people have also recovered from the virus, accounting for over 61 per cent of the country’s infected.

More than 2.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered across the country.

Tuesday’s numbers continue what appears to be a downward trend in daily reported COVID-19 cases across the country, with additional infections having stayed within the 300-figure range over the last four days.

Ontario and Quebec both remain the provinces with the highest total coronavirus cases, as well as daily reported infections.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec have reached a total of 54,146 after 92 new cases on Tuesday.

Ontario reported the highest number of additional cases on Tuesday, with 184. The province’s total confirmed cases have now topped 32,500

Several other provinces reported additional cases on Tuesday as well, with British Columbia adding another 10 confirmed cases and Alberta reporting 35 more.

Both Saskatchewan and New Brunswick reported just with one and three cases, respectively.

The spread of the virus has disproportionately affected both seniors and those with pre-existing health conditions. COVID-19 has ravaged long-term care homes across Canada since the country’s outbreak first started in early March.

Last month, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said that fatalities involving seniors made up over 80 per cent of Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus.

The world’s total coronavirus cases also don’t look to be slowing down despite Canada’s declining trend in cases.

Cases all over the world topped eight million on Monday after an increase in one million over a week. The increase looks to be the fastest pace at which new cases have been recorded since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a running tally kept by John Hopkins University.

As of June 16, cases of the coronavirus worldwide have reached a total of 8,145,047, including 440,600 deaths. Experts also suspect worldwide totals to be much higher due to a lack of testing in some areas.

The novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, was first identified in January after the city of Wuhan in China reported an outbreak of then-unexplained pneumonia cases not yet associated with any known virus.

After being declared a pandemic on March 11, the spread of the disease caused by the virus — COVID-19 — has brought the worldwide economy to a standstill.

COVID-19 cases in the U.S., the world’s coronavirus hotspot, have surpassed 2.13 million, including over 116,000 deaths.

— With files from Sean Boynton.