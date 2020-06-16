Three charged in connection with opioid overdose death in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Following a six-month investigation, three people have been charged in connection with an opioid overdose that claimed the life of a man in Alliston, Ont., in January, Nottawasaga OPP say.

On Jan. 30, emergency crews responded to the sudden death of a 45-year-old Alliston man at a Victoria Street East residence. The man was identified as Trevor Benns.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Christie Crescent in Barrie, Ont., and arrested three people.

Michelle Longworth, 38, from Barrie, and Akino Phillips, 38, from Mississauga, were each charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, fentanyl trafficking, fentanyl possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Longworth was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Sukhraj Atwal, 24, from Barrie, was also charged with fentanyl possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime.

“People are falling victim to, and dying from opioid overdoses every day,” Det. Insp. Chris Landry said in a statement.

“The OPP will continue to hold those who are knowingly trafficking harmful substances in our communities accountable for these deaths.”

OPP say they also seized 22 grams of cocaine and crack, six grams of fentanyl and $4,500 in cash as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

