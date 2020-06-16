Menu

Second CN worker dies in B.C. in one month

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 4:21 pm
A second CN Rail worker has died on the job in the past month, this time in Prince Rupert, B.C.
A second Canadian National worker has died on the job in B.C. in only one month.

The employee, a man in his 30s, was working just outside a rail yard in Prince Rupert when he was fatally injured.

He had been with the company since 2018.

This comes after Jas Riar, 31, was killed during a switching incident at a rail yard in Surrey on June 1.

READ MORE: CN Rail employee killed in switching incident at Surrey rail yard

The worker who died in Prince Rupert was also performing a switching operation, which refers to activities such us marshalling trains, storing cars, and serving industries within rail terminals.

Teamsters Canada said in a news release that 12 railroaders have died on the job in the past two and a half years.

“Incidents like these are never acceptable. Every accident, every fatality is preventable,” said national president François Laporte.

The worker’s identity has not been released.

